Continued Momentum of GuideCX and Onboarding Implementation Platforms Drives Creation of New G2 Category: Client Onboarding

Gil Allouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Metadata.io, an autonomous demand generation platform. Anytime you’re creating something that the market has never seen before, you need to define it and elevate the category. This process will come with certain signals and triggers that you’re on the right path. It can also come with missteps. As an entrepreneur and founder of an autonomous demand generation platform, much of what I've learned in my career has pulled the veil back on what it actually means to be called a "category creator."