‘Determined not to fail’: I-77 bridge project finishes days ahead of schedule

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In 1971, Jim Triplett’s dad built the Interstate 77 bridge over the Catawba River. Triplett and his construction company United Infrastructure Group fixed it 50 years later.

“At United, we care. We really, really care,” Triplett said. “We want to do a good job.”

South Carolina transportation officials are praising them for doing a great job. The local firm finished the I-77 bridge repair project 2½ days ahead of schedule. More than 200 employees worked 24/7. UIG rented an entire hotel, fed the workers three meals a day and provided them with laundry services. The total project lasted 16 days.

“They hunkered down together as a group and made it happen,” Triplett said. “They were determined not to fail. Their determination is what made it happen.”

[PAST COVERAGE: Portion of I-77 Catawba River Bridge expected to reopen Friday]

As a reward for finishing the project so far in advance, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is paying United $180,000. Triplett said that money will go straight to the people who made it possible.

“One hundred percent of that incentive will go to the workforce that made that happen,” he said. “The company is not keeping a nickel of it.”

The lanes, originally projected to open by 5 a.m. Monday will reopen by 9 p.m. Friday. In a news conference Friday, state officials said they are thrilled with the outcome.

“They did a phenomenal job on both quality as well as schedule,” said Leland Colvin, deputy secretary at SCDOT.

According to SCDOT, the I-77 southbound bridge deck over the Catawba River showed clear signs of deterioration and required repairs. The improvements by United are expected to last between 30 and 40 years. The northbound bridge will need to undergo the same repairs in the future. A timeline has not been set.