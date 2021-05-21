Area Baseball Roundup: Red Storm move to 13-1 overall; Cougars, Tornadoes grab wins

GALVA — The ROWVA/Williamsfield baseball team grabbed an 8-2 win against Galva on Thursday night. The Cougars (8-2) held a 3-0 lead after plating three runs in the top of the second and added a run in the top of the fourth. Galva scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, and ROWVA/Williamsfield plated a pair in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the sixth for a 8-1 lead. The Wlldcats’ final run came in the bottom of the sixth.