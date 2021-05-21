The OTF Podcast Network Presents: Youth Movement, a Nashville Predators podcast

Golf-Resurgent McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah snaps major drought. Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same major nine years ago. The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it exposes golfers to often strong winds and this week will play as the longest major in history at 7,876 yards. Northern Irishman McIlroy, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, snapped an 18-month dry spell with his victory eight days ago at Quail Hollow to signal that his game is finally in strong form right in time for the year’s second major.