newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The OTF Podcast Network Presents: Youth Movement, a Nashville Predators podcast

By On the Forecheck
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the belated debut of the newest OTF podcast, featuring two of the site’s youngest writers in Eamon Smith and Jeffrey Middleton. Episode one features a preview of the now-ongoing playoff series between the Hurricanes and Nashville, including how the Preds can seize victory, who the players to watch are, and the overall matchup between the two sides. Yes, the playoffs are in progress, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be gleaned from this maiden episode. We hope you enjoy.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Playoff Series#Youth Movement#Otf Podcast Network#Preds#Writers#Today#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

BYB Podcast 100: The Red Pill Q&A podcast

Thanks for all the good questions yesterday. We appreciate the response, and this may become a more regular feature of the podcast going forward. Managing editor Brandon Day talks about the sudden outrage burning through Detroit media and the Tigers fanbase over the team’s rough start. While putting GM Al Avila on the hot seat is well and good with us considering we’ve already had him there for years, let’s remember what is important, and what isn’t, in regard to the Tigers 2021 season. As the team has struggled, too much of the emphasis has been placed on Miguel Cabrera as scapegoat, or the miserable offensive performances from Jonathan Schoop, JaCoby Jones, and Victor Reyes.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators Puck Drop: The Pekka Rinne Edition

Welcome to The Puck Drop, a weekly roundup of all things Nashville Predators. We look at news stories, social media posts, and everything else that has to do with, cue Paul McCann, YOUR NASHVILLE PREDATORS. May 10 was the last game of the regular season for the Predators. They had...
NBANBA

76ers Podcast Network Gets 'Fanatic About the Playoffs'

The 76ers Podcast Network, presented by DraftKings, will be ramping up for the postseason by rolling out fresh content for Sixers fans. The day after each playoff game, look for new episodes of Fanatic About the Playoffs, a series launched earlier this week in partnership with 97.5 FM The Fanatic.
Sportswsum.org

Halftime: Mini-Podcast Series

In an exciting collaboration between WSUM and Patricia Hasting’s Audio Storytelling class (Journalism 457), WSUM’s Talk department will be releasing one mini-podcast series a day for the next 9 days! Each day will feature a different mini-podcast series created by the students of the class, with topics ranging from “Covid & Sports”to “Finding that new hobby”. Please enjoy these well-crafted mini-podcasts series, totaling 20 minutes or less in length, brought to you by Journalism 457, with the first being Halftime Podcast with Vicki Dombeck.
NHLpredlines.com

Nashville Predators: How the Playoff Roster Should be Built

The 56-game regular season is complete for the Nashville Predators, and now the focus shifts on avoiding another first-round playoff exit. The team is competing in their seventh-straight postseason, but are still in pursuit of that elusive first Stanley Cup. The Predators roster was injected with youth this season due...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Whirlwind Regular Season Ends Tonight

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 16: Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) With their win on Saturday night, the Nashville Predators punched their ticket to the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Playoffs, clinching the final spot in the Central Division. Tonight they play their last game of this shortened season against the division champion Carolina Hurricanes.
MLBBless You Boys

Choose your own podcast: Q&A for the BYB Podcast

Hey Tigers fans, we’ve got us a sudden lull in the schedule. With the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins called for rain on Sunday, the club suddenly has two off days. As a result, so does Bless You Boys, at least on the major league side of things. So it seems like a good time to take stock of what’s gone on over the first month and change of Tigers baseball.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Changes Needed For Game Two

With the season that the Nashville Predators have had, it was exciting when they clinched the fourth playoff spot to make it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The icing on the cake was that they beat the best team in the Central Division in the Carolina Hurricanes to get in.
NHLsportsgrindentertainment.com

Sebastian Aho with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

Golf-Resurgent McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah snaps major drought. Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same major nine years ago. The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it exposes golfers to often strong winds and this week will play as the longest major in history at 7,876 yards. Northern Irishman McIlroy, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, snapped an 18-month dry spell with his victory eight days ago at Quail Hollow to signal that his game is finally in strong form right in time for the year’s second major.
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Looking To Set Tone Against Hurricanes

Apr 15, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) send the puck wide against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially upon us, and as improbable as it...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Network Podcast High On Boston College Football

Talk about next year's season when the final whistle blew in the National Championship. Reading up on the Eagles online, and you can catch a tinge of optimism from the national pundits. Maybe third in the ACC? Possible dark horse? Praise is rare for the Eagles. ACC Network host Kelsey...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Deeper Issues Than Coaching Exist

Oh, what a difference a couple of weeks has made. May 10 found the Nashville Predators riding high on a wave carrying them into the playoffs after turning their season around. May 20 sees the team in turmoil. The Predators turnaround is an incredible story. Two months ago, the team...
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings Draft: Sean Behrens 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

LA Kings (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images) Don’t let his size fool you. Sean Behrens may stand at 5’10”, but the fearless defenseman delivered big hit after big hit. So much so that there is an entire YouTube video dedicated to them. The LA Kings need more defensemen in their...
PodcastScarlet Nation

The Volquest podcast

In the Tuesday installment of the podcast we talk recruiting and baseball. The podcast is presented by Blue Water Climate Control.