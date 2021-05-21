The OTF Podcast Network Presents: Youth Movement, a Nashville Predators podcast
Today marks the belated debut of the newest OTF podcast, featuring two of the site’s youngest writers in Eamon Smith and Jeffrey Middleton. Episode one features a preview of the now-ongoing playoff series between the Hurricanes and Nashville, including how the Preds can seize victory, who the players to watch are, and the overall matchup between the two sides. Yes, the playoffs are in progress, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be gleaned from this maiden episode. We hope you enjoy.www.chatsports.com