(lol … that sounds so dramatic) • With the Indiana Pacers surprisingly beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls have only one more shot to make the play-in tournament. Not only will they have to win each of their remaining three games – Raptors, Nets, and Bucks – but they will also need the Washington Wizards to lose out. While Bradley Beal is currently on the sideline with a hamstring strain, the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook, should not have a hard time keeping his team afloat. The Wizards’ next three matchups are against the Hawks (who they lost to by only one point on Monday) the Cavaliers, and the Hornets. I suppose it’s not out of the question the Hawks and Hornets – two teams ahead of the Wizards in the standings – hand Westbrook and Co. a loss. But the Cavaliers have lost 11-straight and should be an easy W.