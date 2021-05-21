Top trio honored by Anoka A Club
Three Anoka High School student-athletes were recognized at the 61st Anoka High School Alumni Club event. The event started with nearly 100 golfers playing a round of golf at Greenhaven Country Club before AHS Activities Director Lance Wicks introduced Reese Dehen, David Ayeni and Ethan Erickson to the A club membership. Former Minnesota Twins player Al Newman was the guest speaker and finished up the evening with positive words for the three student athletes.www.hometownsource.com