Anoka, MN

Top trio honored by Anoka A Club

By Patrick Slack
hometownsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Anoka High School student-athletes were recognized at the 61st Anoka High School Alumni Club event. The event started with nearly 100 golfers playing a round of golf at Greenhaven Country Club before AHS Activities Director Lance Wicks introduced Reese Dehen, David Ayeni and Ethan Erickson to the A club membership. Former Minnesota Twins player Al Newman was the guest speaker and finished up the evening with positive words for the three student athletes.

www.hometownsource.com
Al Newman
Ethan Erickson
