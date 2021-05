The following is a breakdown of wholesale prices and trends of the various fertilizers in April and first two weeks of May 2021. In April, the preplant ammonia run had mostly finished in the Southern United States in April, while more northerly portions of the country were seeing good progress. Easter weekend kicked off a heavy few days of corn planting after favorable weather greeted much of the country and wintry conditions seen in February and March became minimal. By month's end, the Great Lakes were said to be finishing their preplant requirements, while the Dakotas were more delayed due to some of the worst drought conditions seen in North Dakota for almost 30 years.