10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anjulie Persaud

Celebrity love triangles always tend to attract a lot of attention. After all, there’s nothing some people love more than celebrity gossip, and when that gossip pertains to romance it’s even juicier. Over the years, however, there have been a few that have managed to slip through the cracks. Despite constantly being followed by the press, some stars have managed to keep their business on the low. Unfortunately, like most love triangles, these situations don’t always have the happiest endings, but many of these relationships represent an era that will never be forgotten. Keep reading to see five celebrity love triangles you didn’t know about.