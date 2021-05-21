10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anjulie Persaud
Anjulie Persaud is a singer and songwriter who has already worked with some of the most famous names in the music industry. Her long list of collaborations includes names like Kelly Clarkson, Diplo, and even Nicki Minaj. She’s been in the business for well over a decade, and her fan base is astronomical. Her talent is unparalleled, which is why so many fans look to her when they hear new music with a certain sound to it. She’s immensely talented, and the world wants to know more about the musician.www.tvovermind.com