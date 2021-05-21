newsbreak-logo
Phoebe Dynevor's First Words on Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Exit

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor is saying she is “sad to see” her “Bridgerton” co-star Regé-Jean Page leave the show.

Phoebe and Regé-Jean played opposite each other as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings on Season 1 of the hit Netflix show.

It came as a shock to fans when Lady Whistledown announced his departure from the show.

Dynevor told the “Variety Awards Circuit” podcast, “I had a bit of a heads-up, so I knew. But yeah, I guess it is a spanner [wrench]. But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons, and there are eight books. And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing on the baton to the lovely [Jonathan Bailey], who plays Anthony, and that will be the main storyline of Season 2 and the story arc of Season 2.”

She added, "Obviously, it's sad to see [Page] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

Phoebe knew they had something special during filming, saying, "I remember shooting the last scene in episode one where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together. And I remember thinking, 'Wow, this feels kind of special.' There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music. It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it's going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It's hard to tell."

The show announced his exit in April, writing in the voice of the show’s columnist Lady Whistledown, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Page was offered $50,000 per episode as a guest star in three to five episodes of the second season, but he declined.

Page recently told Variety why he won’t be part of the second season, saying, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the ‘Bridgerton’ family rolls on.”

