Campus Sensory garden honors UNCC student who died falling from party bus

CHARLOTTE — A campus sensory garden was built on the UNC Charlotte campus to honor student who died in 2018 after she fell from a party bus on North Tryon Street. She was 20 years old.

Polly Rogers was studying to be a teacher for students with special needs.

Roger’s sorority and family members built the memorial for a safe, therapeutic environment for children with disabilities.

“Let me show you what we’ve done with the place,” said Tim Rogers, father.

In the video at the top of this webpage, anchor Allison Latos speaks with Rogers’ father about the importance of the memorial that honors his daughter.