The Red Sox have the best record in baseball right now. In 2021. Shocking, right? Whether its other teams performing poorly or us simply exceeding expectations, the reality is no one could have expected that heading in to the second full week of May. And yet, here we sit. The pitching has been better then expected, both starting pitching and bullpen. In fact, we rank 3rd in FIP in both categories. Our offense, too, has been one of the best in the league, and with the only team to have 4 players with an OPS above .850.