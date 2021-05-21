newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Herald

Reward offered for information on Naperville, Plainfield indecent exposure cases

By Daily Herald report
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused in several instances of indecent exposure. Since January 2020, the suspect has been spotted touching himself in parking lots of yoga studios, gyms and retail stores in south Naperville and along Route 59 in Plainfield on multiple occasions, the most recent being April 20 in Plainfield, according to a notice from Naperville Crime Stoppers.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Exposure#Retail Stores#Gyms#Plainfield#Naperville Crime Stoppers#Naperville Police#South Naperville#Suspect#Anonymous#Multiple Occasions#Tipsters#Parking Lots#Man#Ford Edge#Yoga Studios
Related
Batavia, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Batavia man sent to prison for six years

A Batavia man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for domestic battery.. Steven C. LeMons, 51, of the 600 block of Park Street, was convicted in September of two counts of felony domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal trespass of a vehicle.
Lake Villa, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Flint Creek offers reward for info about shooting of sandhill crane

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation is offering a cash reward for information about the shooting of a sandhill crane early Saturday. The Barrington-based nonprofit is offering $2,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who shot the crane in the area of the Sun Lake Forest Preserve in Lake Villa. The crane later died from its injuries.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Authorities identify Wauconda man killed in motorcycle crash

Lake County authorities have identified the Wauconda man killed early Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and hit a traffic light pole in Fremont Township. Jeffrey Thompson, 30, died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash at Route 176 and Fairfield Road, just...
Lombard, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

No injuries in Lombard house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a home in Lombard, officials said. The Lombard Fire Department responded about 3:05 p.m. to a single-story home on the first block of East Goebel Drive, after a passerby reported smoke coming from the house. Firefighters put out...
Naperville, ILWSPY NEWS

Naperville Police Investigate Shooting

Naperville police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Route 59 Saturday evening. Police were called to the area for a report of gunshots and learned that that one person was shot and was taken to a hospital before police arrived. Police say a citizen with a valid concealed carry permit had fired their gun at the suspect who fled. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt although an uninvolved car was hit with gunfire while someone was inside.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville police searching for shooting suspect

Naperville police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday afternoon that sent one person to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and led to a second person opening fire on the gunman. Police said it appears the victim was targeted in the shooting, which occurred about 5:39 p.m. in...
Naperville, ILnctv17.com

One Person Shot in 600 Block of South Route 59

One person was shot yesterday in the 600 block of South Route 59. Naperville police say at around 5:39 p.m., they responded to several 911 calls that shots were fired. Witnesses told police one person was shot and taken to the hospital before their arrival. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville police arrest boy, 15, in downtown stabbing

Naperville police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the Friday night stabbing of another boy, also 15, during a fight in downtown Naperville. Police said they responded to a report of a fight in progress shortly before 9 p.m. in the alley behind the Water Street parking garage near Webster Street. One officer found the victim in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Main Street.
WSPY NEWS

Juvenile Stabbed During Fight in Naperville

Naperville police say a juvenile boy was stabbed during a fight Friday in an alley behind the Water Street parking deck near Webster Street. Police found the boy who had been stabbed in a parking lot on Main Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile was arrested in connection to the stabbing. The two are said to know each other. Charges are pending.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State of the City | Route 59 Shooting | Huntington’s Walk

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the 2021 State of the City (SOTC) address this morning. This is the second year in a row the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The mayor highlighted some of the ways the city was able to assist residents over the past year, like by giving nearly $85,000 in utility bill aid. He noted that the city ended the 2020 year with a $2 million surplus in its general fund. The event was hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who also hosted two watch parties at local hotels. The full address can be found on the chamber’s website.
Naperville, ILNBC Chicago

1 Injured in Naperville Shooting, Police Say

One person sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in Naperville, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South Illinois Route 59. One person was hit by gunfire, however their condition was unknown, Naperville police officials said. There wasn't believed to...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Audacy

Boy hurt in Naperville stabbing

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A boy was wounded in a stabbing Friday in suburban Naperville. Officers responded to a fight about 9 p.m. in an alley behind the Water Street parking deck and found a male juvenile with a stab wound in the 400 block of South Main Street, Naperville police said.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Investigate Stabbing involving Juveniles

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 8:59 p.m., Naperville Police responded to a 911 call for a fight in the alley behind the Water Street parking deck, near Webster St. Responding officers located a juvenile stabbing victim in the parking lot of 400 S. Main St. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Naperville, ILChicago Tribune

Naperville Police Beat

Here is a roundup of arrests and incidents reported by the Naperville Police Department:. 1. Terrance Jackson, 42, of the 100 block of Tilden Lane, Bolingbrook, was arrested on charges of failing to give a signal when required, illegal lane usage, aggravated DUI-no insurance, aggravated DUI-driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license at 12:36 a.m. May 2 in the 300 block of Tamarack Avenue.
Illinois Statewillcountygazette.com

Q1 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 60544?

There were three offenders released on parole during the first quarter who live near Illinois ZIP code 60544, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Will County Gazette. The data shows two men and one woman were released in the Plainfield zip code. The median age of the...
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Constable: Nicarico case at center of lawyer's diverse career

During more than four decades as an attorney, Gary V. Johnson of St. Charles has compiled a rare legal trifecta. As Kane County state's attorney, he sent people to prison. As a defense attorney, he saved a man falsely accused of one of the suburbs' most notorious murders from a potential death sentence. And then there was that time Johnson had his mug shot and fingerprints taken, was handcuffed, had his legs shackled and was shuffled off to a small cell in the DuPage County jail.