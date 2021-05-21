Reward offered for information on Naperville, Plainfield indecent exposure cases
Naperville police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused in several instances of indecent exposure. Since January 2020, the suspect has been spotted touching himself in parking lots of yoga studios, gyms and retail stores in south Naperville and along Route 59 in Plainfield on multiple occasions, the most recent being April 20 in Plainfield, according to a notice from Naperville Crime Stoppers.www.dailyherald.com