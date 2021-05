ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local college senior is getting a lot of attention on Tik Tok for how she spent the last of her pre-paid meal plan points before graduation. Maya Nepos had $600 to spend in 48 hours. After spending some of it by treating a friend to steak dinner, she decided to use the last of her money to create care packages for unhoused people. She documented her drive as she distributed the bags across the city.