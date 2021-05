Because the economy is reopening, discount stores are expected to benefit not only from their online sales but from growing sales by their physical stores. So, with this, we think it is wise to now scoop up the shares of discount retailers Costco (COST) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). They are well positioned to benefit from the industry tailwinds. Read on.The COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions were a massive obstacle for discount stores last year because supply chains and operations were disrupted. However, many discount retailers strengthened their online presence to benefit from the online buying trend. While online sales are already helping many discount retailers, increasing physical store sales with the reopening of the economy should help them thrive in the coming months.