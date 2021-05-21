Diocese opens churches 100 percent with guidelines

The Diocese of Joliet today announced that limits on church capacity will increase to 60% on Fri., May 14 as the state enters its “Bridge Phase” of COVID-19 mitigations. The state’s Bridge Phase serves as a path from current Phase 4 mitigations to the new normal of Phase 5 attained when more people are fully vaccinated and additional sectors of society reopen. Capacity limits at churches effective this coming Friday will reach a maximum of 60%, up to 250 people indoors, and 500 people outdoors. The new limits apply to all liturgical celebrations offered by diocesan churches, including Masses, weddings, funerals, baptisms, confirmations, etc. For confirmations that have already been scheduled under current limits, it is at the pastor’s discretion to adjust the capacity to 60%, if possible.