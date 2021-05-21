Cisco Systems Stock: Is Now the Time To Buy?
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is like your favorite sports team, assuming you’re a real fan and don’t just follow whoever wins. It’s always wait until next year. Since its glory days during the dot-com era, when it was briefly the world’s most valuable company, CSCO stock has been regularly disappointing investors. It’s still about 35% below its year 2000 high. Last year, when everyone was go-go on technology, I even told you to dump it.investorplace.com