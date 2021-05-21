Cisco Systems Stock: Is Now the Time To Buy?

Most organizations are investing heavily in cloud-based business solutions to facilitate remote working even after the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated. This is driving the demand for advanced networking solutions. As a result, we expect the shares of prominent networking companies Cisco (CSCO), Motorola (MSI), and Zebra (ZBRA) to gain significantly in the coming months. Read on.The remote lifestyle, particularly workforce structures, and dependence on cloud computing have heightened the demand for networking solutions over the past year. Because the pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, the demand for networking is not expected to decline anytime soon. Though the economic recovery and concerns about inflation have been driving a rotation by investors away from tech stocks, we think the solid growth prospects of networking companies should help their stocks rebound in the near term.