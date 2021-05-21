newsbreak-logo
Joplin, MO

Wally Kennedy: A few memories from spring 2011

By Wally Kennedy
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 3 days ago
President Barack Obama talks with a little boy in Joplin’s tornado zone shortly after the May 22, 2011, storm. Globe | Wally Kennedy

When I walked through the doors of the new Joplin Public Library for the first time, my reaction was, “This is a dream come true for Joplin.” I thought that feeling would fade with time. It hasn’t.

When I visited the library last week to do some research on the tornado, I felt that same feeling again. I could have spent all morning exploring the place, but I was there for a reason. I was looking for the annual weather story I had written for the Globe in April 2011.

Each year, the newspaper publishes a story about the pending storm season. It often reflects the latest research, weather trends, safety tips and the severe-weather outlook. Newspapers across the Midwest routinely produce these stories for their readers in the spring. It is a story that I often prepared for the Globe when I was a full-time writer. There was something that someone said in that story that has haunted me ever since the Joplin tornado.

I went to the library’s microfilm section. This is where they keep copies of the newspaper. I found the correct reel, but I was stumped by the new technology that is used to view the film. A young man in that section, exhibiting extraordinary patience, helped guide me through the process.

The story I was looking for appeared on April 2. At the time it was written, no one could have foreseen that by the end of that month, the U.S. would log 875 tornadoes. It is the most in a single month on record.

The story quoted Greg Carbin, the director of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. He warned that long-tracked tornadoes “are most likely to happen in the Joplin area in the month of April through the end of May.”

But the quote I was looking for appeared at the end of the story.

Steve Runnels, the warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service forecast office in Springfield, said, “All it takes is one severe-weather event in your community to make it the worst year ever. The best suggestion we can give is to prepare as if this will be the worst year ever.”

A loose end

On Wednesday, veteran Globe writer Debby Woodin produced a remarkable story that recounted how then-Gov. Jay Nixon helped lead the tornado recovery response at the state level. Nixon will be speaking during the 10-year anniversary ceremony in Cunningham Park.

What caught my eye was the photograph that accompanied the story. It shows Nixon and his wife, Georgeann, walking with President Barack Obama through a tornado-damaged neighborhood west of Joplin High School. I was assigned to cover the president’s tour that day through the tornado zone. This tour occurred a week after the tornado.

Along the route, Obama and his entourage met with several individuals and families who were trying to put their lives back together that day. The press was kept at a distance. We could not hear what was being said, but we could see animated gestures. We could hear laughter. We would watch as the president put his hand on someone’s shoulder to console them. We could see people wiping tears from their eyes.

Along the way, Obama encountered a brown-haired boy in a green T-shirt. He leaned over and said something to the boy. The boy said something back. The president smiled at what the boy said. He then patted the boy on his head and moved on. I used my camera to capture the moment on film. One of the photographs accompanies this column.

Because of the speed at which the tour was progressing, I did not have an opportunity to get the boy’s name to find out what he and the president had talked about.

After the tour, I went back to look for the boy and to talk to some of the people Obama had encountered. I could not find the boy. So if you are out there and read this column, I have a couple of photos you might be interested in, and I still would like to know what you and the president talked about that day.

Returning to the scene of the tour, I encountered a man who I saw had spoken with the president. I will remember his comments to me that day for the rest of my life.

When Kurt Carpenter saw Obama walking toward him in the 2300 block of South Kentucky Avenue, he could not believe his eyes.

“I had the EF5 jitters all over again,” he said.

Carpenter, who had been working to clear away debris, said the president came right up to him and put his arm around him.

“He said to me: ‘Tell me about it. Tell me your story.’ I could not believe the president was talking me.

“I kept thinking — he’s talking to ME?” Carpenter said, repeatedly tapping the fingers of one hand to the center of his chest in disbelief. With tears welling up in his eyes, he said, “He’s talking to ME? He’s putting his arm around ME?”

I get emotional when I think about it and how important these encounters with a president can be to those who are caught up in the moment.

