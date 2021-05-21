Hampton’s Mallory Street Bridge closures, other traffic jams due to HRBT expansion
HAMPTON — Now that construction has begun in earnest on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, the anticipated disruptions to Hampton streets have arrived. Crews are working steadily on the 10-mile stretch from Settlers Landing Road in Hampton through Interstate 564 in Norfolk for the $3.8 billion expansion. The project widens the four-lane highway, bores additional twin tunnels and has an expected completion date by 2025. according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.www.pilotonline.com