Hampton’s Mallory Street Bridge closures, other traffic jams due to HRBT expansion

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.