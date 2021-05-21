newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Victoria 3 announced by Paradox Interactive at PDXCON, plus expansions

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDXCON is truly a time of great hope. People have been crying out for some time, but Paradox Interactive has finally seen fit to let us return to the past, as Victoria 3, the latest in its series of society strategy titles, has been announced. Although no release window has been detailed, the game will be coming to Steam and Xbox Game Pass when the time comes. It’s been nearly 11 years since its predecessor was released, so it’s understandable that fans have been waiting for this with a great amount of anticipation. It hopefully won’t be too long till they’re able to once again dump hundreds, if not thousands of hours into the next entry.

www.pcinvasion.com
#Paradox Interactive#Royal Court#Empire Of Sin#Precinct Update#Second Chances#Worlds#Society Strategy Titles#Steam#Strategy#Crusader Kings Iii#Prisoner Architect#The Game
