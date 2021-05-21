Victoria 3 announced by Paradox Interactive at PDXCON, plus expansions

Intrepid divers and explorers will find much to love here, but others might feel left out in the cold. One could argue that open-world adventure games reached their peak with No Man’s Sky, which continues to add content and features to its impossibly-grand universe. Subnautica: Below Zero is much smaller and tighter in scope, but the feeling of diving into the unknown, the necessity of scavenging to survive, and the loneliness of the imposed isolation are shared by both. A follow up to the original Subnautica, which left early access in 2018, Below Zero returns to the setting of Planet 4546B, but this time in a more noticeably frosty region, where players must monitor their core temperature, in addition to health, hunger, thirst, and oxygen levels. While veterans of the expansive survival-adventure genre are well-served here, the gameplay elements that aim to heighten realism might be seen by newcomers as cold-blooded.