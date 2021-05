While there is hope that Dan Quinn and some new talent will improve the defense, it is generally accepted that the biggest factor in how well the Dallas Cowboys will do this year is the offense. It was devastated by injuries last year, which torpedoed the season. With key names like Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz, and Dak Prescott all believed to be ready to go by the start of training camp and hopefully at 100%, there is growing hope for 2021. That is always the case at this time of year for the fan base, but there are also people outside the Cowboys bubble who see good things ahead.