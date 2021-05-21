newsbreak-logo
Paradox Interactive publisher sale is live, with three games free to play over the weekend

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive has some of the most-loved modern strategy titles. If you’ve been champing at the bit to grab a game or four, now’s a good chance. The Paradox Interactive publisher sale is now live on Steam, featuring large price cuts to many of its flagship titles. Highlights include 20% off of Crusader Kings III, 50% off of Empire of Sin, 25% off of Surviving the Aftermath, with much higher cuts to older games like Stellaris. It’s worth mentioning that most of the DLC isn’t on sale, however. This promotion, of course, runs alongside this year’s PDXCON, which runs through the weekend.

www.pcinvasion.com
