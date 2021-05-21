Would You Wear A Wristband To Prove You’re Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

The passport we need | May 21, Washington Post editorial. Let’s start a peaceful movement. In solidarity over the importance of getting the public vaccinated, those of us who can get inoculated should do this: When out in public, let’s wear our vaccination cards enclosed in a plastic see-through ID tag sleeve on a lanyard around our necks. Then, when you see another person wearing one, smile, nod gratefully or give her a thumbs up. Consider it a service to bring public health awareness of vaccine participation. Let’s use lanyards of different colors and patterns and make this fun. Do not under any circumstances present yourself as morally superior or make judgments about a person’s lack of tag to question their vaccination status. If anyone confronts you with a negative attitude, sincerely say “peace be with you.” Then be on your way. If by chance your tag prompts sincere inquiries or interest, be open to that opportunity to connect.