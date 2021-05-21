newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Would You Wear A Wristband To Prove You’re Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

By Kelly Cordes
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you be interested in wearing a wristband to prove that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19? With people getting in hot debates when asked if they've been or are going to be vaccinated, I'm not so sure Minnesota would be on board having to wear a bracelet that proves their vaccination.

krforadio.com
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Wristband#Covid 19#Bands#People#Caring#Shot#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNew Pittsburgh Courier

The COVID-19 Vaccine: What Young People Want You to Know.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world last year, young people were affected greatly. Life moments such as proms, graduations, and other festivities were canceled, postponed or held virtually. High schools and colleges moved to remote learning, sports were cancelled and the day-to-day life as a teen and young adult filled with friends and social activities were cancelled.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Will getting a COVID-19 vaccine help you get a date?

The White House really, really wants people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. So much so, in fact, that they’ve partnered with a number of online dating platforms in order to encourage people to do so. Some of the platforms in on the partnership include Tinder, OkCupid, Match, Hinge BLK and...
Wahpeton, NDDaily News

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer required to wear masks, social distance

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday, May 13. Wallensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced changes to COVID-19 protection practices. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.
Public HealthKSAT 12

Vaccinated? You still have to wear a mask in hospitals

SAN ANTONIO – Have you had any fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headache, chills, sore throat? It’s a question many of us are used to being asked by now, and what screeners at hospital lobbies are used to asking visitors. Volunteer screeners at Methodist Hospital Texsan follow their...
Kidslibertywingspan.com

12-15 year olds now allowed to get COVID vaccine

As days become longer and warmer, more and more people are looking forward to enjoying the nice weather outside with their friends. For some, this was not possible due to the pandemic. However, Pfizer/BioNTech recently announced that 12-15 year olds were given the green light to receive the vaccine that was previously only available to 16 year olds and older.
Public HealthPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

To wear a mask or not to wear a mask: what to know if you’re vaccinated in the desert

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic." On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky announced the The post To wear a mask or not to wear a mask: what to know if you’re vaccinated in the desert appeared first on KESQ.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Wear your vaccine card proudly around your neck | Letters

The passport we need | May 21, Washington Post editorial. Let’s start a peaceful movement. In solidarity over the importance of getting the public vaccinated, those of us who can get inoculated should do this: When out in public, let’s wear our vaccination cards enclosed in a plastic see-through ID tag sleeve on a lanyard around our necks. Then, when you see another person wearing one, smile, nod gratefully or give her a thumbs up. Consider it a service to bring public health awareness of vaccine participation. Let’s use lanyards of different colors and patterns and make this fun. Do not under any circumstances present yourself as morally superior or make judgments about a person’s lack of tag to question their vaccination status. If anyone confronts you with a negative attitude, sincerely say “peace be with you.” Then be on your way. If by chance your tag prompts sincere inquiries or interest, be open to that opportunity to connect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: Will you need one?

Drugmakers are already developing COVID-19 booster shots, with clinical trials underway to develop safe and effective shots that could help strengthen people’s immunity and protect against new and possibly more deadly variants of the coronavirus. The shots could become available as soon as September. The CEOs of both Pfizer and...