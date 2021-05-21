Colorado deputy shot during an ambush-style attack is making great strides; donation sites set up

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The man being hailed a hero following what authorities described as an ambush-style attack is making great strides in his recovery. Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton was shot multiple times early Thursday morning along I-70 in Lincoln County. It was about 3 a.m. near Limon when a driver saw someone breaking into a truck. After the 911 call, Hutton arrived at the scene to investigate. Capt. Michael Yowell with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Hutton was “met with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times.”