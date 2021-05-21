newsbreak-logo
POTUS

White House works with dating apps to include vaccine data

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Swiping right on COVID-19 vaccines:The White House is teaming up with dating apps to attract Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines. "These dating apps will allow vaccinated people to display badges that show their vaccination status filtered specifically to show people who are vaccinated and offer premium content ... they include things like boosts and super swipes," White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said.

