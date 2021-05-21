3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy on Robinhood Now

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.