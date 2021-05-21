newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy on Robinhood Now

By Faisal Humayun
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Republicans in Congress make a new push for federal legalization of cannabis, it’s a good time to hold some quality cannabis stocks. It’s expected that the legal cannabis market could be worth $100 billion in the United States alone by 2030. Further, Canada is already an attractive market and...

investorplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Cannabis Industry#European Union#Cannabis Products#Growth Stocks#Medicinal Cannabis#Marijuana Industry#Republicans#Congress#Chrystal Capital Partners#Cgc#Sundial Growers#Sndl#Eu#Bank Of America#Ebitda#Canadian#Inner Spirit#Saf Group#Cannabis Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks at a Discount Today

Judging by the current market temperament and surging interest rates, a growth-to-value rotation could be underway. In fact, I think such a rotation is likely to continue for some time. Though it may be tempting to rid one’s portfolio of growth stocks, there may be reason to hold off on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Incredibly Cheap Financial Stocks

The financial sector has been a welcome place for investors recently, bouncing back nicely in 2021 with the tailwinds of an improving economy likely to propel it forward into the future. For good stocks at great values in this sector, the best place to look right now is the banking industry, which is surging on the strength of stimulus money, job growth, and a growing economy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results following the market close Wednesday. Yet because of management's disappointing outlook for the current quarter, the stock dropped during after-hours trading. The tech giant is still in the midst of a multiyear transition as it shifts its focus away from its legacy...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Financials Stocks to Buy Right Now

Financial stocks have been a go-to preference for investors who want to play it safe in the market yet receive a sizeable return. Investing in financial stocks is also a superb way to diversify your portfolio. As part of a well-diversified portfolio, financials stocks are a must. And in this...
Retailthefreshtoast.com

Canadian Cannabis Sales Reach $246.7M

Retail sales were negatively affected by COVID lockdowns, while new stores and lower prices provided a boost. New data from Statistics Canada revealed that Canadian cannabis sales in March improved 65% year-over-year reaching CA$298.1 million ($246.7 million), reports New Cannabis Ventures. According to the outlet, this was the “slowest year-over-year...
Stocksnews8000.com

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

We’d all love to be paid for the rest of our lives, especially if that payment arrives without our having to work for it. Getting paid for the rest of your life without working isn’t a pipe dream, though. You can get it from dividends. Here’s a look at three...
StocksWoonsocket Call

5 Penny Stocks Analysts Say To Buy With Targets Up To 219% Right Now

Penny Stocks To Buy According To Top Wall Street Firms. What do you look for when it comes to finding penny stocks to buy? Are you hunting for momentum? Should corporate filings be part of your research? Will news headlines play a role in your decision-making? What about industry sentiment and the ever-popular “Reddit outlook”?
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy OrganiGram in May?

Smaller Canadian cannabis companies have often been ignored this year while the bigger ones like Aphria, Tilray, and Canopy Growth are grabbing all the attention. Aphria and Tilray's mega-merger, which closed this month, was the highlight of the industry at the start of 2021. Meanwhile, Canopy Growth is working hard to lead the market for cannabis beverages, a new form of recreational cannabis derivatives that Canada legalized in October 2019 as part of "Cannabis 2.0."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in 2021? These 3 Stocks Are Riding Unstoppable Trends

At the start of 2020, I had no idea the market was about to have one of the sharpest and fastest drops in history. Then at the end of March 2020, I had no idea the S&P 500 was about to go up 56% over the next year -- an incredible 12-month run. And when looking at individual stocks, there's plenty of short-term moves that have surprised me over my investing career.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

ASML, Google Lead 5 Stocks That You Can Buy Now

ASML stock, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Iqvia (IQV), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) and Synnex (SNX), are top stocks to watch this week. All of these stocks are actionable from at least early entries, with several also forming new consolidations. Keep in mind that the stock market rally remains under pressure, with breakouts and other entries often struggling.
Stocksinvesting.com

TSX Dividend Stocks: 2 to Bank On

There are many top-quality choices available when it comes to TSX dividend stocks. There are plenty of stocks across multiple sectors that can offer Canadians good dividend income. However, individual investors have to identify which of these stocks are suited for them. While all TSX dividend stocks, they do each...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for Summer 2021

There's no time like the present for biotech stocks, especially those of companies engaged in coronavirus vaccine development. Between the yet-to-be-contained pandemic and a newfound global appreciation for preventative care against infectious diseases, it's a no-brainer why vaccine manufacturers are leading the biotech charge once again. The two companies I'll...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Pfizer Stock Still a Top Buy for 2021?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason. Its partnership with BioNTech to produce a COVID-19 vaccine was massively successful, resulting in huge demand. This was highlighted by a recent order of 1.8 billion vaccine doses from the European Union. Just in the past three months, Pfizer stock is up nearly 16%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up only 5.88%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks that Could Make You Richer No Matter What the Stock Market Does

If you're worried that another market crash or correction might be just around the corner, you're definitely not alone. The reality is, no one can predict with exact certainty what the stock market will or won't do in the coming months. But there's also good news -- you can use this time to prep your portfolio for whatever the market's cooking up and set yourself up for generous returns for years to come.
Stocksinvesting.com

TFSA Investors: 3 High-Dividend Stocks With Super-High 7% Yields

The TFSA is an amazing investment tool for a wide variety of reasons, and one of them is that it offers tax sheltering in real time. Unlike an RRSP, or IRA/401(K) across the border, you don’t have to wait till retirement to reap the tax benefits of this wonderful account. You can leverage this in different investment strategies, and one of them is starting a passive income with super-high-yield dividends.