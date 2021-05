Last week I posted about a new podcast series I've started running. Now there is another. Professor Dan Epps and I have just launched a new podcast on the Supreme Court, called Divided Argument. We describe it as "an unscheduled, unpredictable Supreme Court podcast." We won't make any promises to keep to a weekly schedule or cover every round of Supreme Court arguments or decisions, but we'll drop new episodes when we feel like we have something to say, and I suspect we'll have plenty to say over the next few weeks. And hopefully you'll find that we don't adhere to any particular party line.