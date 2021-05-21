newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravalli County, MT

Small Business Is Hard – Help Is Here

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting a new business can be terrifying. What do you need to know? Who can guide you along the way? There truly are people who can help, right here in the Bitterroot Valley. Spring business classes are being offered again this year at the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA). The classes have been designed to help local businesses in Ravalli County and can help provide basic information about subjects that are constantly changing from year to year. And the cost per class is very reasonable.

klyq.com
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Hamilton, MT
Education
County
Ravalli County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Law#Business People#Business Development#Business Management#Online Businesses#Quality System#Jccs Accounting#Qbi#The Pintlar Group#Zoom#Bitterroot College#Spring Business Classes#Legal Business Structures#Improving Productivity#Quality Systems#Modern Day Marketing#Specific Tax Issues#Basic Information#Cpa#Accounting Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Café Adds COVID Gratuity To Its Receipts

The food service industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic during 2020 - most were closed for months, many had to pivot to delivery or takeout, and even a couple here around town added outdoor dining bubbles to keep people socially distanced. It's also meant that a...
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

BItterroot Chamber Celebrates Business Leaders

The winners of annual business awards were announced prior to the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce annual banquet this week. The awards were determined in a number of different categories and are traditionally presented at the banquet, held this year at the Bitterroot River Inn May 22. One of only...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Federal Help For Montana Residential Broadband Costs

Hooking up to the web will be less costly for some households. The Federal Communications Commission is accepting applications from eligible households for discounts up to $50 per month for broadband services and up to $75 per month for tribal homes. There's also a one-time $100 discount for purchase of a web-enabled computer, tablet or laptop.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

10,000th Montana Veteran gets COVID Vaccination at VA Clinic

Wednesday morning, the David J. Thatcher VA clinic in Missoula officially administered the 10,000th COVID 19 vaccination to a Montana veteran, Kent Stewart. Dr. Judy Hayman, Executive Director of the VA Montana Health System celebrated with this statement. “We're excited to share with you today that we have vaccinated our...
Stevensville, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

‘Eastside Habitat Improvement’ Plan of Bitterroot Forest

Bitterroot National Forest officials are looking at a combination of non-commercial thinning and prescribed fires over the next several years to address forest health issues in a large eastern portion of the forest. And they're partnering with the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes to accomplish it. The massive "Eastside Habitat...
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Goodwill CEO Talks About What The Company Provides Montana

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

U of M Chimes in on Missoula Mask Mandate

A week ago on May 10th, the Missoula County Health Department declared that masks were no longer required in Missoula County, just recommended. Shortly after, the CDC announced that masking was no longer required for people who have been fully vaccinated. Despite the lifting of the mask mandate, some of the places still requiring masks include, but are not limited to:
AgriculturePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Raising Chickens? Salmonella Linked to Increase in Live Poultry

For those who love to raise live chickens, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Livestock are warning that cases of salmonella linked to live poultry are increasing. State Epidemiologist Rachel Hinnenkamp says many Montanans love to raise their own poultry, or raise them for...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Another $8 Million in ARP Funding Coming To Ravalli County

This week, Senator Jon Tester said four counties in Western Montana will share $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, passed earlier this year by the U.S. Congress. It includes $8.5 million for Ravalli County. The money comes from the ARP Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Missoula County will get the largest amount - $23,230,898, then Ravalli County with $8,508,802, Mineral County with $854,066 and Granite County with $656,331. Statewide, the allocation is over $207 million for the counties.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Which Missoula Businesses Are No Longer Requiring Masks?

From Smith and Nelson on 94.9 KYSS-FM: It was pretty big news when the Missoula City-County Health Department announced that May 11 would be the day they would make a decision about the future of the mask mandate. And then we even got the news a day early - on Monday the announcement came that masks would now be recommended instead of required. That news probably had a few people doing cartwheels while others cursed it. But it does feel like a pretty big step in getting on the other side of this pandemic and all the craziness we've faced over the last fifteen months or so.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Ravalli Co. Public Health Offers Vaccines To Young

Tiffany Webber of Ravalli County Public Health said the department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger individuals, starting at age 12. The updated recommendations came from the Centers for Disease Control and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Pfizer vaccines are available at Public Health...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Little change in Bitterroot elk herd numbers this spring

Despite challenges created by the closure of the Hamilton airport and adjusting to a new pilot in accomplishing the spring’s annual elk survey, a biologist found elk numbers in the Bitterroot remained close to the same as two years ago. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Rebecca Mowry and others...