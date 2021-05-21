newsbreak-logo
Santa Monica, CA

Wolfgang Knabe Appointed As Interim Santa Monica Fire Chief

Canyon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA- On Friday, May 21 the City of Santa Monica announced that Wolfgang Knabe will join the City of Santa Monica as the Interim Fire Chief starting June 10, 2021. “We are fortunate that Chief Knabe will bring his two decades of leadership experience as a Fire Chief to Santa Monica this Summer,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “Chief Knabe’s extensive knowledge and relationships within the Santa Monica Fire Department and across other Southern California agencies together with our strong Santa Monica Fire Department team ensure continued excellence in our fire services during this interim period.”

