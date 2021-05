Senior Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (R) on Sunday argued it is "too early" to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. "I think it's too early to create a commission, and I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it's too early to create that commission," Blunt told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace . "Commissions often don't work at all and when they do work, like the Simpson-Bowles commission, produced a good result, nothing happened as part of that result."