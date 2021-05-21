newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Mentally Handicapped Woman

By Mike Jenkins
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3dDT_0a7SKqtb00

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a sexual assault call that was interrupted by a witness.

The witness told responding deputies that they arrived to find the suspect, 70-year-old Morris Randel Kinser Sr., engaging in sexual intercourse with the adult victim.

It was also disclosed to deputies that the victim has a diminished mental capacity. Once discovered, Kinser apologized to the witness and left the home immediately.

With this information, Detectives Barry and Steelfox of the CCSO Major Cases Section responded to continue the investigation.

The witness told detectives that Kinser often comes to the residence while they are not home, claiming he would check on the victim. Following up on information, Detectives Barry and Steelfox were able to obtain evidence, including statements from Kinser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z91eX_0a7SKqtb00

Kinser’s statements corroborated the witness’ allegations and revealed that this had occurred multiple times. Kinser was placed under arrest for Sexual Battery and is being held at the Citrus County Jail with a bond of $25,000.00 per the bond schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fe2iY_0a7SKqtb00
70-year-old Morris Randel Kinser Sr.

“Kinser betrayed the victim and her family’s trust in him. Detectives Barry and Steelfox did an excellent job in this case and had Kinser in custody within hours,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Their dedication to finding justice for victims in these cases is unmatched and helps the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office provide our citizens a sense of safety. I hope that the victim and her family can find some comfort in the fact that Kinser is in custody and that we will continue to work with the State Attorney’s Office throughout the Judicial process.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Battery#Sexual Assault#The Assault#County Sheriff#Judicial#Ccso Major Cases Section#Man#Suspect#Detectives Barry#Home#Justice#Sheriff Mike Prendergast#Fla#Safety#Randel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“Nearly Naked” 24-Year-Old Florida Woman Arrested After 110 MPH Stolen Car Chase On I-75

A 24-year-old Plant City woman has been arrested after a high-speed, and lengthy run from the police, that started in Gilchrist County, ends in Pasco County Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, just after 10:00 AM, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert regarding a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 in Sumter County.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Boy 11, Woman 43, Shot In Their Homes Overnight While Sleeping In Two Separate Incidents

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL. – St. Pete Police are investigating two overnight shootings that left an 11-year-old boy and 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds while sleeping. “We had two separate shootings into homes and striking victims overnight. It is very early in the investigations and we are still trying to determine whether they are related. However, preliminary information suggests there is no link between the cases,” said St. Pete Police in a statement.