70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Mentally Handicapped Woman

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a sexual assault call that was interrupted by a witness.

The witness told responding deputies that they arrived to find the suspect, 70-year-old Morris Randel Kinser Sr., engaging in sexual intercourse with the adult victim.

It was also disclosed to deputies that the victim has a diminished mental capacity. Once discovered, Kinser apologized to the witness and left the home immediately.

With this information, Detectives Barry and Steelfox of the CCSO Major Cases Section responded to continue the investigation.

The witness told detectives that Kinser often comes to the residence while they are not home, claiming he would check on the victim. Following up on information, Detectives Barry and Steelfox were able to obtain evidence, including statements from Kinser.

Kinser’s statements corroborated the witness’ allegations and revealed that this had occurred multiple times. Kinser was placed under arrest for Sexual Battery and is being held at the Citrus County Jail with a bond of $25,000.00 per the bond schedule.

70-year-old Morris Randel Kinser Sr.

“Kinser betrayed the victim and her family’s trust in him. Detectives Barry and Steelfox did an excellent job in this case and had Kinser in custody within hours,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Their dedication to finding justice for victims in these cases is unmatched and helps the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office provide our citizens a sense of safety. I hope that the victim and her family can find some comfort in the fact that Kinser is in custody and that we will continue to work with the State Attorney’s Office throughout the Judicial process.”

