Topeka, KS

St. Francis Cancer Center celebrates elevated partnership, new equipment

By Bryan Grabauskas
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Francis is excited to expand its oncology research and support in Topeka. The University of Kansas Health System at St. Francis hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new equipment and expanded partnership with the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City. The hospital says the elevated cooperation will increase its access to clinical trials and expert specialists, as well as bring new technology and expertise to care for its patients.

