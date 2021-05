Historic Schoenbrunn Village, 1984 E High Ave., New Philadelphia, will hold spring lantern tours from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15. Tours will be every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 p.m. The last tour will leave at 9:30 p.m. Luminaries will light the paths and the cabins will be filled with costumed volunteers reenacting life in the 18th century. Cabins can not be entered. The only buildings that visitors will be physically allowed to enter are the school and church.