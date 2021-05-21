Dover Library summer programs to begin

The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., recently announced that its summer programs will begin June 1. The theme for this year is “Super Heroes, Super Readers.” Children will receive a reading tracker with tickets and to pick out a superhero eye mask and wrist band when they sign up. Those who complete the tracker will get to pick out a book to keep, get a summer reading sign put in their yard and get more tickets for chances to win prizes.