BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two area students have been awarded a new scholarship created to honor the memory and community service of a Bowling Green radio personality. Steve Meredith worked as a broadcaster for more than 20 years and was also a founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation. He played a critical role in the organization’s growth as a nonprofit organization that now allocates thousands of dollars each year to area kids, teachers and schools.