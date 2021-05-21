Grand Junction Federal Credit Union opens up membership to three counties
Grand Junction Federal Credit Union (GJFCU), 910 Main St., was recently granted an open charter expansion from the National Credit Union Administration that allows it to offer credit union membership to everyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mesa, Delta or Garfield Counties. That’s good new for those who are looking for a financial partner that doesn’t make a profit on its members’ money.www.gjsentinel.com