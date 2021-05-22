Pettis County Commission to hold staff meeting during session Monday
SEDALIA, Mo. — The Pettis County Commission will meet Monday. The only item listed on the agenda is a 10 a.m. weekly staff meeting. To make an appointment with your Commissioner or to request an issue be placed on the Commission’s agenda, call the Assistant to the Commission, Kristen Anderson. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.www.kmzu.com