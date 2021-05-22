newsbreak-logo
Sedalia, MO

Pettis County Commission to hold staff meeting during session Monday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEDALIA, Mo. — The Pettis County Commission will meet Monday. The only item listed on the agenda is a 10 a.m. weekly staff meeting. To make an appointment with your Commissioner or to request an issue be placed on the Commission’s agenda, call the Assistant to the Commission, Kristen Anderson. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.

www.kmzu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commission Chambers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sedalia, MOKMZU

Sedalia City Council to hold Monday meeting, public can join via video stream

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia City Council will meet Monday evening. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on annexation petitions. The Public Works Committee will discuss rehabilitation of Water Wells 14 and 15, as well as an agreement for repair services located at the Main Street Water Tower, with council members. The Community Development Chairman and Vice Chairman will speak about the proposed demolition of a structure located at 321 East Main. Members will enter into a closed session to discuss legal or personnel matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Sedalia City Hall. The public can join the open session part of the meeting via video stream here.
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Pettis County Commissioners hear from citizens about proposed landfill

Thursday morning, the Concerned Citizens of Pettis County came before the Pettis County Commissioners seeking help stopping a proposed landfill near La Monte. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Road Closures Announced by City of Sedalia

The City of Sedalia’s Water Division contractor will be working on East 5th Street at its' intersection with South Engineer Avenue this week, beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m. and continuing through Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. The contractor will be capping and taking out of service an...
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

PCAD board discusses new unit, district updates

The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors met Tuesday evening to discuss several items. EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported the district has received a new AEV unit (Unit 7), which …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

DNR to host public session on proposed landfill in Pettis County

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a public awareness session on the permitting process for sanitary landfills at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the third-floor training room of US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. Representatives from the department’s Waste Management Program and Missouri Geological Survey...
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Pettis County Health Center issues new quarantine guidelines

Pettis County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,157, according to the Pettis County Health Center. This total does not include three individuals who tested positive more than 90 days ago and are testing positive again. There is one individual hospitalized at Bothwell.
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Pettis County Commission and MU Extension sign proclamation

On Tuesday, May 4, members of the University of Missouri Extension came together with the Pettis County Commissioners for a proclamation signing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Sedalia, MOKMZU

Pettis County Health Center relaxes COVID-19 guidelines

SEDALIA — As coronavirus case numbers improve in Pettis County, many guidelines are starting to relax. Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the face covering rule will expire. Face coverings will still be encouraged while indoors, but according to the news release, will no longer need to be worn in small groups when everyone present is fully vaccinated, or in most outdoor activities aside from large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events.
Pettis County, MOkmmo.com

FACE-COVERING RULE IN PETTIS COUNTY TO EXPIRE JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Upon expiration of the Face-Covering Rule at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, a Public Health Advisory will go into effect in Pettis County. According to Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, all residents and visitors to Pettis County are strongly encouraged to follow several practices in order to continue to slow the spread of the virus causing COVID-19.
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Pettis County Health Center board to discuss mask mandate

Almost 10 months after it was implemented, the Pettis County Health Center Board of Trustees will be evaluating the county-wide mandatory face covering order during this afternoon’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...