Pettis County Commission to hold staff meeting during session Monday

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia City Council will meet Monday evening. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on annexation petitions. The Public Works Committee will discuss rehabilitation of Water Wells 14 and 15, as well as an agreement for repair services located at the Main Street Water Tower, with council members. The Community Development Chairman and Vice Chairman will speak about the proposed demolition of a structure located at 321 East Main. Members will enter into a closed session to discuss legal or personnel matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Sedalia City Hall. The public can join the open session part of the meeting via video stream here.