Affordable college for East Alabama chamber members

May 17, 1946, in The Star: Under the direction of Walter A. Mason, the Jacksonville High School band made its first public appearance this week when it played for the high school PTA. Funds have been raised to buy some musical instruments, but because of a scarcity, the band is not complete. Progress is being made, however, and a full-time director will have charge of it next year under Mr. Mason’s supervision. Members of the band are as follows: On the trombone, William Jones and K. W. McGinnis; on the clarinet, Sylvia Johnson, Mary Janie Landers and George Morgan; on the drums, Neal Boozer, Andy Bonds, Don Knight and James Knight; on E flat alto, Ruth Ann Burnham, Charles Fuqua and Cherie Lester. Benny Hilley plays the trumpet, Bob Dillon is on baritone and Forney Daugette is on E flat saxophone. Wilbur Fuqua and and Hazel Hand play B flat saxophone. Also this date: A funeral service was held this morning for Tiberius Remus Johnson, a retired Anniston contractor and builder. Born in July 1855, Mr. Johnson was one of Anniston’s oldest citizens — not only chronologically, but by residency, too, having moved here in 1879. He died two nights ago at his home at 1609 Leighton Ave. Two daughters and a son survive him. Mr. Johnson’s wife, Mary Jane, had died of a stroke in 1938 at age 80.