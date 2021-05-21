newsbreak-logo
Harrisonburg Installing Pollinator Plants Across City

By Colby Johnson
WHSV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week the Harrisonburg Public Works Department installed pollinator plants throughout the city as part of a larger effort to bring more pollinators to the area. Back in 2018, the city began the Pollinator Project as part of its Environmental Action Plan. Over the past week...

www.whsv.com
