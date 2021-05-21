NPO, shape the public space online

For fear of not being attractive to young viewers who prefer internet movies over television, the public broadcaster prefers sorry television entertainment to journalistic depth. In recent weeks there has been a lot of commotion over the Dutch public broadcaster, which broadcasts TV programs like Other times at Checkout marginalize in favor of Showcolade. But it’s still about continuing to connect people to the media of television, and too little is being invested in safeguarding public space online. We need to talk about the role of public service broadcasting in the 21st century. Unfortunately, there is not yet a current vision of digitization in the public media system.