newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIRB2_0a7SIawn00

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration as he makes his run up the leaderboard in a major.

This was Friday at the PGA Championship, and he kept right on going until he tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen going into the weekend at Kiawah Island.

Even at age 50.

Tentative on the toughest stretch as he started dropping shots by missing putts, Mickelson began to look ageless with brilliant iron play and a pair of big birdies that led to a 31 on the front nine of the Ocean Course and a 3-under 69.

Oosthuizen had the best round of the week going, not so much because of his five birdies, but rather a card with no bogeys. That ended on the 18th hole that cost him the outright lead. He still had a 68 and will be in the final group Saturday.

Not to be overlooked was four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, whose two eagles were offset by four bogeys in a round of 71 that left him one shot behind.

Mickelson and Oosthuizen were at 5-under 139, the highest 36-hole score to lead the PGA Championship since the last time at Kiawah Island in 2012 when three players were at 140.

Mickelson is the oldest player to have a share of the lead at the midway point of a major since Fred Couples (52) in the 2012 Masters.

“It’s really fun, obviously, to make a putt on the last hole, finish a round like that and then to have that type of support here has been pretty special,” Mickelson said.

The last birdie was from just inside 25 feet on the ninth hole, with cheers that sounded louder than the limited gallery allowed and carried plenty of hope that Lefty could become golf's oldest major champion on one of the tougher tracks.

The record belongs to Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

Branden Grace had a bogey-free round and was in the lead at 6 under until he hit his tee shot into the water on the par-3 17th and made double bogey, and then made bogey on the closing hole for a 71.

Mickelson was being interviewed on TV when Grace fell back with his double bogey, and this development immediately was conveyed to him. He was not overly excited.

“If you were to tell me that Sunday night, I’d really enjoy that,” Mickelson said. “But right now there’s a lot of work to do. ... The fact is I’m heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I’m playing really well and I’m having a lot of fun doing it.”

Mickelson has not won on the PGA Tour in two years. His last major championship was the 2013 British Open at Muirfield. He no longer is among the top 100 in the world.

But he's Phil Mickelson, who has spent a career leaving fans wondering what he'll do next.

“I think he has the bit between his teeth,” said three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, who played alongside Mickelson for two days. “I think he believes he can do it in these conditions. He's not here to make the cut.”

The cut was out of reach for Dustin Johnson, who shot 74 and for the first time in his career missed the cut in consecutive majors in the same season. He joined Greg Norman in 1997 as the only No. 1 player to miss the cut in back-to-back majors.

He'll keep his No. 1 ranking because Justin Thomas also missed the cut with rounds of 75-75.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had six birdies in his round of 68 and was in the group two shots behind with Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenuit (70). U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 71 and was four behind.

Only 18 players remained under par.

The relentless wind made the five-plus hour rounds feel even longer, and it made a sport feel like hard work. Cameron Tringale, who started on No. 10, got within two shots of the lead until playing Nos. 16-18 in 10-over par. He was among 20 rounds at 80 or higher.

Erik van Rooyen was so frustrated that he slammed his club into the tee marker after his shot went into the water on the 17th. The head came off, too — from his club, not to mention his shoulders.

“It's fun in a kind of a sick way,” Ian Poulter said. He was 6 under through 12 holes, the best start of the week, when he noticed a video board behind the 13th green that posted his score and suggested he was in range of the course record.

It's a wonder Poulter's eyes didn't pop out of his head.

“I just started laughing to myself like, ‘Who in the world would write that and put that on a board with that last five holes to play?’” Poulter said.

He bogeyed four of his last six, which feature the four hardest holes on the course, for a 70.

“It’s not very enjoyable out there because it’s so hard, and every hole is a disaster waiting to happen,” British Open champion Shane Lowry said. “So it’s very stressful and there’s a lot of anxiety and a lot of nerves and a lot of tension out there, but you just have to get on with it and try and hit the best shots you can, and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

Lowry managed a 71, including a par save on the par-5 16th when he hit his drive so far right it was on the beach.

Mickelson had no such issues. He has shown glimpses in recent weeks, but he is concerned about losing focus. This had his attention. He also has a 2-wood in the bag that helps him control his accuracy, at least with the wind at his back. Mickelson missed only three fairways.

“If he can keep it straight and hit it the way that he’s been hitting, he’s going to be around on Sunday for sure,” Jason Day said. “With Phil, you kind of get some off-the-map drives that make it very interesting, and he’s kept it very, very straight over the last two days.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Lefty#The Pga Tour#Nos#British#Ocean Course#Ap#Phil Mickelson Holes#10 Over Par#Consecutive Majors#Back To Back Majors#Missing Putts#Double Bogey#Rounds#Muirfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfracingpost.com

Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship final-round preview, golf betting tips

Phil Mickelson leads the US PGA Championship by a shot going into the final round at the Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina - the 50-year-old in position to cause a 250-1 upset. Mickelson was generally available at those huge pre-tournament odds, having missed seven of his last 15 cuts...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Texas StateESPN

PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Memphis, TNPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson qualifies for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Three-time World Golf Championships winner Phil Mickelson officially qualified for a return to Memphis after earning his sixth major championship title and 45th PGA TOUR victory at the PGA Championship and becoming the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history at 50 years old. The best players in the world return to Memphis and TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8, for the PGA TOUR season’s final World Golf Championships event.
GolfGolf Channel

Phil Mickelson returns to Official World Golf Ranking top 50 with PGA win

Phil Mickelson’s record of consecutive weeks inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 ended in November 2019, at 1,353. He briefly ducked back in last summer, following a runner-up showing in Memphis, but promptly fell back and eventually drifted outside the top 100 – where he hadn’t been since 1993.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson’s odds shorten for U.S. Open & The Open

Phil Mickelson‘s PGA Championship victory prompted a massive leap in his odds to win the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. The unexpected victory by the 50-year-old Mickelson in the second major of the season in South Carolina over the weekend prompted books to adjust futures bets on Mickelson for the next two majors.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfchatsports.com

Where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are in latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka battled on Sunday for the Wanamaker Trophy. Come September, they could again team for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. With his win, Mickelson moved from 52nd to 16th in the latest American standings. The top six players after the BMW Championship (Aug. 26-29) will earn automatic spots on captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. squad for the Sept. 24-26 matches at Whistling Straits. Stricker will then have six wild-card selections.
Golfmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson vaults into top 50, Ryder Cup picture

The list of perks that come with winning the PGA Championship continue to flow in for Phil Mickelson. The newly-minted oldest major winner in history vaulted 83 spots to No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 36 spots to No. 16 in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings on Monday.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfGolf Digest

A top teacher’s prediction for Phil Mickelson from two years ago proves spot on

The last time Phil Mickelson appeared on the cover of Golf Digest was July 2019, and the title of the story was “Built to Last: It’s time to recognize the genius of Phil’s swing.” The surprise win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am spurred us to take another crack at investigating what exactly made Mickelson so good, so Senior Writer Guy Yocom interviewed Butch Harmon, Rick Smith, Dean Reinmuth—who each coached Phil—as well as other top instructors like Bob Toski and Sean Foley.