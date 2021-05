Donnell Grissom, 18, was arrested on Friday, May 14 in connection with the May 8 shooting that injured a 28-year-old man on Grove Street. Witnesses stated that a group of males were hanging out in front of the Hillside Apartments when an argument broke out, police say. As many as three shots were reportedly fired, one striking a 28-year-old male in the buttocks/hip region. Grissom allegedly fled on foot from the scene before police arrived.