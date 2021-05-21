Is Mads Mikkelsen’s important role in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ known?
Next year, everyone’s favorite adventure archaeologist will finally return to the movies for a fifth and final adventure, the one and only Indiana Jones. At least the last for the protagonist Harrison ford who then runs around the age of 80. In recent years and years, there have been production delays and script rewrites, with a change of director by the chef at the top. Steven spielberg which gave way to James mangold.dodofinance.com