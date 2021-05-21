newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Mads Mikkelsen’s important role in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ known?

By Maggie Benson
dodofinance.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year, everyone’s favorite adventure archaeologist will finally return to the movies for a fifth and final adventure, the one and only Indiana Jones. At least the last for the protagonist Harrison ford who then runs around the age of 80. In recent years and years, there have been production delays and script rewrites, with a change of director by the chef at the top. Steven spielberg which gave way to James mangold.

dodofinance.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
James Mangold
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Production#Filmtotaal#Illuminerdi#Nazi#Crystal Skull#Adventure#Script Rewrites#Chef#Moon Landing#Production Delays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NASA
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesIGN

Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD) - Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and relive the adventure starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery with the upcoming Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with the set which features all four Indiana Jones films in 4K Ultra HD, original theatrical trailers, bonus content, and more. The Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection will be available on June 8, 2021.
MoviesIGN

Watch the Trailers for the Indiana Jones Series 4K Restorations

On June 12, 1981, America was introduced to Indiana Jones and saw a Nazi's face melt into goop. Now, fans will be able to see said Nazi face melt in 4K as all the cinematic adventures of Harrison Ford's archaeologist hero will be available to watch in 4K Ultra HD, just a few days before the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘Riders of Justice’: Mads Mikkelsen Would Like His Revenge Now, Thank You

Who knows how it was forged, the ironclad bond between Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen and Mads Mikkelsen, star of countless sex dreams and recent Oscar-winner Another Round. Perhaps they buried a body together. Whatever the reason, we continue to reap the benefits as that actor, who has been central to all of Jensen’s movies (including his 2000 debut Flickering Lights), reunites with his pal/conspirator-in-corpse-disposal to deliver their fifth, and very possibly finest collaboration to date: the witty, weird and wantonly violent Riders of Justice.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Raiders Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even a franchise as universally beloved as the Indiana Jones movies is not without its polarizing reactions - and no, I am not talking about 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. I am, indeed, talking about the second film in the series (and the first, chronologically), 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which puts Harrison Ford’s heroic archaeologist on an adventure so unexpectedly and controversially dark that it would inspire a major change within the film industry. To learn more about that and other secrets of the thrilling sequel/prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, feast your eyes on these behind-the-scenes facts, starting with the truth behind some of its most iconic sequences.
Moviesepicstream.com

Indiana Jones 5 Adds Logan Star Boyd Holbrook in Mystery Role

It looks like Indiana Jones 5 is on a roll as it keeps adding major stars to its lineup. The latest star to join the highly anticipated sequel is Boyd Holbrook, who had previously worked with director James Mangold on Logan. Collider confirms that Holbrook is joining the cast of...
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Mads Mikkelsen says Another Round remake could be 'tricky'

Mads Mikkelsen thinks the remake of 'Another Round' could be "tricky". The 55-year-old actor starred in the Danish coming-of-middle-age movie, and he's curious to see how the English-language version - which will star Leonardo DiCaprio - will be received by fans.
Moviesthedirect.com

Doctor Strange 2: Is Mads Mikkelsen Returning as His Marvel Villain?

As anticipation builds for Marvel's upcoming slate of Phase 4 films, one of the most intriguing projects has to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness largely thanks to that multiversal madness promisted in its title. While the multiverse has been teased in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From...
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius

It looks like Mads Mikkelsen could be gearing up for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though Kaecilius — the character he played in 2016's Doctor Strange — was essentially atomized, and became one with the Dark Dimension in the Scott Derrickson-helmed feature, one new report suggests the mystical villain is returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent profile piece from IndieWire, it was noted Mikkelsen will be appearing in Sam Raimi's sequel, in addition to filming Indiana Jones 6 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.
MoviesHollywood News

Full details, including bonus materials, revealed for the upcoming ‘Indiana Jones’ 4K release

Paramount Pictures has released the full release info for the upcoming 4K re-release of the four original movies on the 4K home format. The cinematic classic that started it all – Raiders of the Lost Ark – celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on the 12th June, 1981. The four-movie set will release to coincide with the anniversary from 7th June.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Interview with Mads Mikkelsen and Anders Thomas Jensen, Star and Director of RIDERS OF JUSTICE

The careers of international performer Mads Mikkelsen and Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen have always been linked. Jensen‘s first feature – the 2000 robber restaurant comedy, Flickering Lights – was Mikkelsen‘s fifth credited performance in a full-length film. And no matter where Mikkelsen went, from the cinematic universes of James Bond, Doctor Strange, or most recently, Indiana Jones, he’s always returned home for a Jensen project. Out of the director’s five feature films, Mikkelsen has starred in, you guessed it, five.