The line-up of the 26 finalists in the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday is well known. Hooverphonic is already fourth on stage. The Belgian entry took a place in the final in the first semi-final on Tuesday. It was already decided by lottery that Hooverphonic would perform in the first half of the show. Now the producers have decided, among other things, on the genre of songs, in which order all the finalists will perform correctly. A performance at the beginning of the show is considered unfavorable: if a candidate appears later, it will be remembered by the audience who will eventually vote.