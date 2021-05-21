newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral pumping 15-million-gallons of water a day from reservoir to rehydrate canals

By Jessica Babb
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBxpL_0a7SIGUN00

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– The City of Cape Coral is pumping roughly 15-million-gallons of water a day from a Charlotte County reservoir to rehydrate the City’s freshwater canals.

“We only do it when we have to and this year has been very dry,” said Cape Coral utilities director, Jeff Pearson.

“The water provides irrigation water, it provides fire protection for the city’s reclaimed water hydrants, and it also protects citizens’ seawalls,” he added.

Two pipelines are pumping the water out.

The water then goes into a ditch along US 41, where it meets up with the Gator Slough which feeds hundreds of miles of Cape’s canals.

“We’re recycling water that would otherwise not be used or would be disposed of into saltwater,” Pearson said.

Person said with the demand for water, people may only notice an increase of about an inch or two.

“This will help maintain those canal levels and also raise it a little bit,” Pearson said.

He said they will continue pumping until rainy season comes.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Reclaimed Water#Pipelines#Dry Season#Rainy Season#The Gator Slough#Rehydrate Canals#Irrigation Water#Saltwater#Fire Protection#Fla#Demand#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Blue-green algae worsens along river, sparking health alerts

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Green gunk has been gathering in canals around Southwest Florida recently, and it’s starting to become a health issue. So far, blue-green algae blooms have been spotted in Labelle, Alva and Fort Myers. The Department of Health also issued a health alert at the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks in Lee County on Friday afternoon.
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Blue-green algae toxins reported at two Lee County boat ramps

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Blue-green algae toxins have been detected at the Alva and Davis Boat Ramp’s on the Caloosahatchee River. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for those areas based on reports of algae toxins found by the boat ramps. The department is recommending people avoid contact with the water.
WildlifePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Blue-green algal blooms found sitting in Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Blue-green Algal blooms are sitting in the Caloosahatchee. NBC-2 Reporter Michael Raimondi boarded a boat Thursday to check out Oxbow in the Alva area. Captains for Clean Water Co Founder, Daniel Andrews, took him out to show what some of the smaller canals look like. They found...
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Open or closed? Here’s what to expect from Lee County utilities on Memorial Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day, but others are working on an adjusted schedule. All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 31.
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida uses federal money for rental assistance

FORT MYERS, Fla.– If you’re among the thousands of people behind on your rent in Southwest Florida, there is a new option for you to get help. The state of Florida received $800-million from the federal government earlier this year. It’s now making that money available to people who have fallen behind in addition to what counties are handing out.