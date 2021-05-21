newsbreak-logo
Marked Tree, AR

Michael Vickers

Paragould Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Glen Vickers, 62, of Marked Tree, passed away Tuesday at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He was born on March 26, 1959, to Glen Vickers and Krista Miller. Mike was a retired machine operator and had a passion for music, especially playing the guitar. He is preceded in...

Kait 8

Diana Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Jonesboro police responding to Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are currently investigating a Sunday night shooting. According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro police department, police got a call around 7:45 p.m. about a shooting near the area of Hope Street and Patrick Street. One person has been shot in the arm with...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Malco theatre opens in Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s opening day for Malco’s new boutique theatre in Jonesboro. They hosted a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the new facility Friday to celebrate. The new location is in Greensborough Village. There are eight screens that all have reserved seating and the Malco Grill is also...
Craighead County, ARJonesboro Sun

Incorporations

Antler Ridge Property Owners Association of Jonesboro Inc., 2701 Duckswater St., Jonesboro on May 3 by Randy McNeil. Young-Scott Trucking Enterprises LLC, 1617 Briarwood Drive, Jonesboro on May 3 by Christoper Scott. Transportation & Trucking: Family FIRST Trucking LLC, 3312 Caraway Commons Drive, Unit L3, Jonesboro on May 3 by...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Red Cross announces upcoming blood drives

JONESBORO — The American Red Cross needs healthy donors to make this a summer full of life. Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of...
Greene County, ARArkansas Online

Guinn powers Greene County Tech

JONESBORO -- A cluster of mistakes put Greene County Tech in a bind Thursday morning, but a big blow from Hutson Guinn got the Eagles out of it and helped them knock off the top-seeded team from the 5A-Central Conference. Guinn blasted a three-run home run in the top of...
Greene County, ARKait 8

Judge releases Wolfenbarger into brother’s custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Greene County reserve deputy will not have to remain behind bars much longer. On Thursday, a federal judge agreed to release 40-year-old Jason Wolfenbarger of Paragould into the custody of his brother as he awaits his next court appearance. The judge, however, stipulated that...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Brooks reflects on 25-year police career

JONESBORO — Growing up in Lake City, Vic Brooks was impressed by two Craighead County sheriff’s deputies. “When I was young in Lake City there were Bill Hook and Leon Golden. I always looked up to them. I remember then that’s what I wanted to do.”. Brooks recently retired from...
Arkansas StateJonesboro Sun

Damphousse gifts show level of commitment

If there was any misplaced doubt about the passionate commitment Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth have for the Red Wolves, that was certainly extinguished during the university’s first A-State Day of Giving on April 27. I was stunned when I read the press release. While...
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post holds breakfast fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breakfast was served to help veterans in need Saturday morning, as Paragould’s VFW Post continued its traditional fundraiser. The veterans at the post served up all sorts of breakfast foods, from pancakes, eggs, and bacon. It’s something the post has done for over a year now,...
Paragould, ARJonesboro Sun

Paragould's Hancock breaks 5A discus record

HOT SPRINGS — Paragould’s Olivia Hancock set a state record in the Class 5A track and field championships Thursday while Jonesboro finished second in the girls’ team standings. Hancock set the Class 5A state record in the discus with her winning throw of 142-4, breaking a record that had stood...
Paragould, ARArkansas Online

News in brief

First National Bank of Paragould is expanding into the Nashville, Tenn., market with a new acquisition. The Arkansas company announced Wednesday that it will buy Citizens Bank of Hartsville, which is about 50 miles northeast of the Tennessee capital city but serves that market. Citizens Bank operates three locations with total assets of $288 million. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Arkansas Statebusinessviewmagazine.com

Paragould, Arkansas – The best kept secret

Business View Magazine interviews Josh Agee, Mayor of Paragould, Arkansas for our focus on Economic Development in U.S. Cities. A charmer of Northeast Arkansas, surrounded by the Delta plains, the City of Paragould’s picturesque landscape is full of fascinating variations caused by the nearby geographical anomaly, Crowley’s Ridge. With unique narrow rolling hills, lush forests, and bountiful lakes, Paragould is the ideal setting for a vibrant community rich in history and full of potential.
Jonesboro, ARneareport.com

High winds result in outages for Craighead Electric

Jonesboro, Ark. — May 4, 2021 (5:30 p.m.) — Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation of Jonesboro reports that electric services to approximately 4,800 members were without power in the peak of the storm. Services were interrupted by straight line winds in excess of eighty-five miles per hour, caused damage to approximately twenty-five poles.
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Crowley’s Ridge celebrates Awards Day

Earlier this week, Crowley’s Ridge College honored their student-athletes with an Awards Day. Pioneers from all six varsity sports were honored by their coaches. Head coach Carissa Winn praised her volleyball team’s resilience in a COVID-19 affected season that saw a three-month schedule extend to nine months. Leaders in the major statistical categories were presented with a certificate noting the accomplishment with Emi Elms (FR/Paragould, Ark.) collecting the most kills, Kaitlin Perkins earning the most digs, and Kaitlyn Stebelton (SR/Crosby, Texas) with the most kills. Elms, Perkins, and Stebelton were joined by Olivia Deckelman (JR/Harrisburg, Ark.) as they received plaques marking their naming to the A.I.I. All-Conference team.
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

BRTC alum uses skills to help disabled veteran

Shane Baldwin, Black River Technical College alum and former structural steel and pipe welding instructor for the Paragould Corporate and Community Education Department, stopped by the BRTC welding shop recently to work on a special project. Baldwin, current superintendent of Thompson Construction in Osceola, volunteered to repair a Jonesboro veteran’s...
Paragould, ARKait 8

New social area opens in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city just added a new addition to their downtown area. Residents and visitors in Paragould now have a place downtown to enjoy. The Paragould Chamber of Commerce and Project Paragould cut the ribbon on a new social area named Station Park. After traveling to...