As the region’s amusement parks open with enhanced health and safety measures in place, they are also debuting new thrill rides, cool attractions and tasty food offerings. Already home to 10 heart-pounding roller coasters and the Hurricane Harbor waterpark, Six Flags America, which opened its 2021 season on March 6, is now introducing its all-new Harley Quinn Spinsanity, the DMV’S tallest and fastest pendulum ride. It is designed to take 40 riders 15 stories in the air and reach speeds of 70 miles per hour as the ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise. This epic ride completes a two-year renovation of the park’s Gotham City region that included last year’s opening of an all-new retail store and Steelworks Pub.