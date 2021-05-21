Tyler Willis
Tyler David Willis, 16, of Madison, Miss., passed away on May 18, 2021, in Madison. Tyler was born in Jackson, Tenn., to Tim and Dee Willis on June 15, 2004. He went to school at Germantown High School. He played on the football team for the Germantown High School Mavericks, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Tyler enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing video games, and driving around in his truck with his dog, Ryder. He was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and participated in the Youth Group at Vertical Church.www.paragoulddailypress.com