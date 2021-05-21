newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paragould, AR

Kay Goodwin

Paragould Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay Goodwin passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the age of 79. Kay was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Monticello, Ark., to James and Birdie (Davidson) Monk. When she was young, her family moved to Hot Springs, where Kay attended Hot Springs High School. In 1963, Kay graduated from Hendrix College, married Ray Allen Goodwin on May 26, and moved to Ray’s hometown of Paragould. There they raised two sons, Mark and James, while she directed youth programs at the First United Methodist Church. After the passing of Ray and Mark, she moved to Cedar Park, Texas in 2014 to be closer to James’s family.

www.paragoulddailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Paragould, AR
Obituaries
City
Paragould, AR
City
Austin, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Monticello, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Allen
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrix College#Youth Programs#Good Food#Gardening#Hot Springs High School#Sister In Law#Husband#Brother In Law#Ark#Cedar Park#Boerne#Bastrop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Paragould, ARKait 8

Paragould hosts first CAST for Kids fishing derby

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For 30 years, CAST for Kids has been enriching the lives of special needs children through the sport of fishing. Saturday morning was the first time the organization ever held an event in Northeast Arkansas, with a fishing derby at Reynolds Park Lake in Paragould. Officials...
Monticello, ARsearktoday.com

FBC in Monticello invites Jones in view of a call

First Baptist Church of Monticello has turned to a familiar face for its senior pastor position. Dr. Kelly Jones has been invited to preach in view of a call on Sunday, May 23 during the 10 a.m. Worship Service. He is currently the campus director of the Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children in Monticello, a position he has held since July of 2018.
Monticello, ARsearktoday.com

Terry Alexander is UAM’s 59th Distinguished Alumnus

Terry Alexander, a retired forester whose career in forestry spanned four decades and multiple states, has been named the 59th Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. “I see this honor as a crowning achievement of a journey that began four and a half decades ago,” Alexander said...
Paragould, ARkuaf.com

KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concerts resume May 24

KASU-FM will resume its Bluegrass Monday concert series on Monday, May 24, with a performance by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. The concert will be Monday, May 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson Street, in downtown Paragould, Arkansas. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based...
Jonesboro, ARParagould Daily Press

Senator dines with military wives, tours village

JONESBORO — U.S. Sen. John Boozman observed Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday by sharing lunch with Morgan Paige Taylor of Paragould and Bethany Garland of Jonesboro at Veterans Village. Veterans Village is a transitional housing facility nearing completion in Jonesboro. “We’re working really hard in Washington on the Veterans...
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post holds breakfast fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breakfast was served to help veterans in need Saturday morning, as Paragould’s VFW Post continued its traditional fundraiser. The veterans at the post served up all sorts of breakfast foods, from pancakes, eggs, and bacon. It’s something the post has done for over a year now,...
Paragould, ARArkansas Online

News in brief

First National Bank of Paragould is expanding into the Nashville, Tenn., market with a new acquisition. The Arkansas company announced Wednesday that it will buy Citizens Bank of Hartsville, which is about 50 miles northeast of the Tennessee capital city but serves that market. Citizens Bank operates three locations with total assets of $288 million. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: Centers for Youth & Families

The Centers for Youth & Families has improved the lives of thousands of children, youth and families in Arkansas since its creation in 1884. More than 4,500 people benefit from mental health services at Centers for Youth and Families’ locations in Little Rock and Monticello each year. Dedicated employees heal...
Craighead County, ARKait 8

Foster care group expands to Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Foster Parents Association is expanding its services to Craighead County. Right now, they’re looking for a facility for a clothing closet and a visitor center. They’re also adding foster parent education hours in Jonesboro and a “Manna Meals Freezer” stocked with frozen meals.
Tennessee Statetalkbusiness.net

First National Bank of Paragould acquires Tennessee bank

Paragould-based First National Bank will expand into the Nashville, Tennessee market after signing a definitive agreement to acquire Citizens Bank. Citizens Bank is based in Hartsville, Tennessee and operates three locations with a total asset size of $288 million. Other locations served are Gallatin and Hendersonville. Terms of the transaction...
Paragould, ARKait 8

New social area opens in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city just added a new addition to their downtown area. Residents and visitors in Paragould now have a place downtown to enjoy. The Paragould Chamber of Commerce and Project Paragould cut the ribbon on a new social area named Station Park. After traveling to...