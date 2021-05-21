Kay Goodwin passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the age of 79. Kay was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Monticello, Ark., to James and Birdie (Davidson) Monk. When she was young, her family moved to Hot Springs, where Kay attended Hot Springs High School. In 1963, Kay graduated from Hendrix College, married Ray Allen Goodwin on May 26, and moved to Ray’s hometown of Paragould. There they raised two sons, Mark and James, while she directed youth programs at the First United Methodist Church. After the passing of Ray and Mark, she moved to Cedar Park, Texas in 2014 to be closer to James’s family.