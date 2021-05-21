Eight questions small business owners should ask their attorney
How do I limit my personal liability as a business owner?. The best way to limit your personal exposure to liabilities generated by your small business’s activities is to form a business entity with the secretary of state. Once formed, your entity provides you protection from liabilities generated by your business. As such, your business’s creditors are limited to the assets held within the business and cannot reach your personal assets.www.dallasnews.com