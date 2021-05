Only one vehicle was damaged in an accident Wednesday in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene at North Elm and Adams Streets at approximately 12:27 p.m. Eric Eliserio of Jefferson was northbound on Elm in a 2011 Hyundai Elantra when a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander, driven by Isaac Overturf of Ogden, turned left in front of him. Eliserio swerved to avoid a collision and left the roadway, striking a pole on the shoulder of the road. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the pole but there was an estimated $4,000 in damage to the Eliserio Elantra. Overturf was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.